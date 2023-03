Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Warner Bros. Discovery a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A sell-off in 2022 led Warner Bros Discovery 's (NASDAQ: WBD) stock to plummet 62% over 12 months. The decline was prompted by costly restructuring moves and economic headwinds that burdened countless other consumer-reliant companies. However, investors have grown bullish about entertainment companies again this year, with Warner Bros. Discovery shares soaring almost 66% since Jan. 1. Despite the rally in 2023, WBD's stock remains down 44% year over year, making the company's shares a compelling investment after showing signs of recovery.Here's why Warner Bros. Discovery's stock is a screaming buy after a sell-offContinue reading