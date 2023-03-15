|
15.03.2023 16:00:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Warner Bros. Discovery a Buy?
It is approximately a year since Discovery stakeholders approved a $43 billion deal to acquire WarnerMedia from AT&T, leading to the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) in April 2022. In the lead up to the merger, many analysts were bullish on the arrangement, with some projecting a target price of $45 a share.But since then, Warner Bros. Discovery's stock price has never come close to that figure, and instead is down roughly 43% from where it was a year ago.The reasons for the stock's struggles are varied, but some of its strongest headwinds have come from declining ad revenue for its linear TV business and strong competition from its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) rivals. Nonetheless, CEO David Zaslav expressed confidence during the company's fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call, saying things should improve this year. Is he right? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Discovery Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Discovery Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|6,95
|0,00%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|13,20
|4,27%