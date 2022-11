Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Warner Bros. Discovery Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A stock market sell-off in 2022 has led the Nasdaq Composite index to fall 30% since January. Rising inflation and interest rates have slowed consumer spending and caused multiple companies to report weakening earnings.Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has been one of the hardest hit this year, with its shares falling roughly 55% year to date as its consumer-reliant segments suffer from macroeconomic headwinds. It has been an arduous year, but the company is home to a valuable content library and popular streaming services that could take it far over the long term.Here's why a stock market sell-off makes this an excellent time to buy shares in Warner Bros. Discovery. Continue reading