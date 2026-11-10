Stock Market Sell-Off: Meet the Unstoppable Vanguard ETF Obliterating the S&P 500 in 2026

Growth stocks are known for delivering high capital returns, because the underlying companies typically increase their revenue and earnings at a lightning-fast pace. Many of the companies driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom fall squarely into the growth category.

Then there are value stocks, which typically generate more modest returns, but often provide shareholders with an income stream in the form of regular dividend payments. The Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that exclusively invests in America's largest value stocks, and it's having a great year in 2026.

The ETF has delivered a return of 17.2% so far (as of the market close on Nov. 5), obliterating the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, which is sitting on a gain of 7.4%. The S&P has over three times as much exposure to the growth-heavy technology sector, which is in the throes of a sharp correction right now as investors worry about the sustainability of the AI infrastructure spending boom.

Continue reading