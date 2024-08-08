|
08.08.2024 10:00:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: This Is the Single Best Investing Move You Can Make Right Now
The stock market has been tumbling in recent days, leaving many investors feeling panicked about their portfolios.The Nasdaq (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is officially in correction territory after falling by more than 11% since mid-July, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones (DJINDICES: ^DJI) have dropped by roughly 7% and 4%, respectively, in that time. With prices falling more by the day, it's normal to feel worried about where the market is headed.In times like these, your strategy is key. Even seemingly small mistakes can cost you big time during periods of volatility, but there's one simple move that can protect your investments: Do nothing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!