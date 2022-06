Stock Market Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the S&P 500 down 23% this year, investors are understandably lamenting the disappearance of their gains. Yet, some also see a silver lining in the form of great stocks on sale. For those who can afford to do so, now may be a great opportunity to find stocks that could reward them many times over by the time they need the money.PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are three great stocks to buy with $5,000 in the market sell-off now. Let's take a closer look at them.PayPal was one of the first tech stocks to get crushed in the current sell-off after it released a disappointing 2022 outlook in its fourth-quarter earnings report. There's no other way to look at it; things are slowing down. That's not terribly surprising after it posted its best quarters ever in the early stages of the pandemic. Macro trends are shifting at a rapid pace, and PayPal did a complete turn from being at a peak to now slowing down.Continue reading