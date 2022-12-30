|
Stock Market Sell-Off: Where to Invest $500 Right Now
Even when the economy turns ugly, consumers still need to buy the basic products that consumer staples companies sell. This is why the sector is seen as defensive, a fact that is attracting investors right now. Notice how the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is only down around 3% so far in 2022, while the S&P 500 Index is off by roughly 20%.And yet, there are still some overlooked bargains to be had in the consumer staples space, including Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and Clorox (NYSE: CLX). Let's take a closer look at both.Hormel makes food products, including its namesake brand, SPAM, Skippy, and Planters, among many others. It has leading positions throughout the grocery store, as well as a growing international business and a unique food service division (it sells cooked meats that help keep costs in check for restaurants). There is a lot to like about the company, but the stock is down around 6% so far in 2022, notably lagging the average consumer staples stock.Continue reading
