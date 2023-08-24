|
24.08.2023 13:05:00
Stock Market Sell-Off: Where to Invest $500 Right Now
After rallying much of 2023, major indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have experienced a slight slump during August so far. Leading the way (in the wrong direction) is the world's most valuable public company, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down over 10% since the beginning of August.Double-digit percentage drops aren't ideal for current investors, but this pullback may be a good chance to begin loading up on the stock. If you have $500 available to invest, Apple is a compelling option considering its long-term prospects and dividend.There isn't usually too much to criticize about Apple's financials, but believe it or not, it's not immune from the impact of changing economic conditions and trends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
