Stock Market Swoon: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The dog days of summer have arrived, and they've brought with them a stock-market swoon. After soaring 20% from the beginning of the year through the end of July, the S&P 500 index has dipped 4% in August.However, this presents an opportunity for long-term investors to buy on the dip. With that in mind, let's see what stocks have captured the attention of three Motley Fool contributors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel