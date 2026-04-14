Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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14.04.2026 23:24:11
Stock Market Today, April 14: Amazon Rises After $11.6 Billion Globalstar Deal Fuels Satellite Internet Ambitions
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), e-commerce giant and cloud provider, closed Tuesday at $249.02, up 3.81%. The stock moved higher after Amazon agreed to acquire satellite service provider Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) in an $11.6 billion deal. Investors will be watching how this supports Amazon’s “Leo” satellite internet project and AI-driven cloud growth.Trading volume reached 70 million shares, coming in about 37% above its three-month average of 50.9 million shares. Amazon IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 254,169% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 1.18% to 6,967, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.96% to finish at 23,639. Within internet retail, peers saw more moderate gains as Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) closed at $131.4, up 2.65%, and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) finished at $1,840.66, up 0.48%.Amazon will pay $90 per share for Globalstar, representing a more than 50% premium from where Globalstar stock was trading one month ago. Amazon also today announced a deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to deliver satellite connectivity for Apple’s phone and watch devices. Apple also has a 20% stake in Globalstar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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