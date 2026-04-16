Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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16.04.2026 23:39:02

Stock Market Today, April 16: Robinhood Slips as Schwab’s Crypto Push Raises New Competition

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), a commission-free trading platform for stocks, options, and crypto, closed Thursday at $86.85, down 0.54%. The stock moved lower as investors reacted to Charles Schwab’s planned spot crypto trading platform launch while continuing to watch how SEC rule changes reshape Robinhood’s retail trading volumes and revenue mix.The company’s trading volume reached 51.3 million shares, which is about 64% above compared with its three-month average of 31.3 million shares. Robinhood Markets went public in 2021 and has grown 149% since its IPO. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.23% to 7,041.28, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.36% to finish at 24,102.7. Within capital markets, industry peers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) closed at $79.38 (-0.40%) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) ended at $92.62 (-7.63%), reflecting pressure after Schwab’s latest crypto push.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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