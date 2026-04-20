Orbit Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0M7Q9 / ISIN: INE628H01015
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20.04.2026 23:22:35
Stock Market Today, April 20: AST SpaceMobile Falls After BlueBird 7 Satellite Fails to Reach Planned Orbit
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), space-based cellular broadband developer, closed Monday’s session at $81, down 5.30%. The stock moved lower as investors reacted to the BlueBird 7 launch failure and continued assessing execution risk and satellite deployment timelines.Trading volume reached 39.2 million shares, coming in about 167% above its three-month average of 14.7 million shares. AST SpaceMobile IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 729% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to finish Monday at 7,110, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.26% to close at 24,404. Within communication equipment, industry peers Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) closed at $80.36 (+0.42%) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) finished at $41.74 (-0.26%), highlighting mixed sentiment across satellite-focused names.AST shares have soared almost 250% over the last 12 months as investors anticipated the continued deployment of a large array of satellites to support the company’s ambitions to provide space-based broadband internet access. That’s why the failed attempt to launch its BlueBird 7 satellite in the correct orbit hit the stock hard today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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