Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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20.04.2026 23:45:02
Stock Market Today, April 20: Marvell Gains on Reports of Custom AI Chip Talks With Google
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), a data infrastructure chip designer, closed Monday at $147.84, up 5.83%. The stock moved higher after reports of talks with Alphabet’s Google on co-developing two custom AI chips, and investors are watching potential AI data center design wins.The company’s trading volume reached 38.7 million shares, which is about 87% above compared with its three-month average of 20.7 million shares. Marvell Technology went public in 2000 and has grown 937% since its IPO. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.26% to 24,404.39. Within semiconductors, industry peers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) closed at $399.63, down 1.70%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) finished at $137.52, up 0.97%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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