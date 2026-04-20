Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
21.04.2026 00:59:23
Stock Market Today, April 20: Nokia Rises Ahead of Q1 Earnings on Strength in AI Networking Demand
Nokia (NYSE:NOK), a provider of telecommunications infrastructure and technology services, closed Monday at $10.61, up 2.91%. The stock is rising after disclosures of institutional repositioning by Waterfront Wealth, and investors are watching next week’s Q1 2026 earnings for signs of AI and optical networking momentum.The company’s trading volume reached 87 million shares, which is about 54% above compared with its three-month average of 56.5 million shares. Nokia went public in 1994 and has grown 704% since its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.26% to 24,404. Among telecommunications equipment peers, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) closed at $11.77 (+3.52%) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) finished at $87.71 (+1.69%), underscoring continued interest in networking hardware.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.26
|Nokia-Aktie steigt: Hochstufung auf 'Neutral' - deutlich höhere Prognosen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.03.26
|Nokia-Aktie leichter: Netztechniker warnt auf MWC vor Datenflut durch KI (dpa-AFX)
|
02.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nokia auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 6,90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
29.01.26
|Nokia-Aktie niedriger: Weniger Gewinn trotz höherem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.26
|Ausblick: Nokia stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.01.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Nokia auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 6,50 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)