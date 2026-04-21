LivePerson Aktie
WKN: 936891 / ISIN: US5381461012
|
21.04.2026 22:52:58
Stock Market Today, April 21: SoundHound AI Falls After Announcing All-Stock LivePerson Acquisition
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), a provider of voice AI solutions for the automotive, TV, IoT, and customer service industries, closed at $7.85, down 5.65%. Shares declined after news of an all-stock LivePerson acquisition. Investors will be watching the shareholder dilution from the deal and for execution on omnichannel AI growth targets. Trading volume reached 54.2 million shares, about 107% above its three-month average of 26.2 million shares. SoundHound AI IPO'd in 2022 and has grown 5% since going public.The S&P 500 slipped 0.65% to 7,063, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.59% to finish at 24,260. Among software (application) peers, C3.ai closed at $9.20 (-1.97%) and BigBear.ai ended at $3.79 (-1.30%), reflecting cautious sentiment around AI software names.SoundHound AI made a big move today, acquiring conversational AI peer LivePerson and its Conversational Cloud for roughly $250 million, including LivePerson’s debt balance. The complementary deal forms a powerhouse in the conversational AI niche, serving 25 of the Fortune 100 and 12 of the top 15 global banks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LivePerson
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.