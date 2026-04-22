Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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22.04.2026 23:10:37
Stock Market Today, April 22: Alphabet Helps Lead U.S. Markets Higher After Unveiling New AI Chips and Partnerships
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.03% to 7,137.12, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) jumped 1.64% to 24,657.57 to notch a record high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 0.69% to 49,490.02 in a broad relief rally.Mega-cap tech stocks led the way, with Alphabet advancing 2% after unveiling new AI chips and partnerships. Crypto platform Coinbase climbed 5% as the broader crypto market boomed following “truce” headlines, sparking a risk-on environment. Lastly, cybersecurity behemoth CrowdStrike also rose 4% after a bullish analyst upgrade.Buoyed by news of an Iran War ceasefire extension, all three of the United States’ main indexes rose today, with the Nasdaq reaching a new record high. While easing geopolitical fears probably did much of the heavy lifting, prompting the market’s resurgence today, Alphabet also played a key role among the mega-cap tech stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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