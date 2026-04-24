Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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24.04.2026 23:42:30
Stock Market Today, April 24: Intel Surges After Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), pioneer of the microprocessor and producer of a range of other products, closed Friday at $82.55, up 23.61%. The stock jumped to a new record after a blowout Q1 earnings beat and strong guidance. Investors are watching how sustainably AI server and data center demand supports future growth.Trading volume reached 264 million shares, about 147% above its three-month average of 106.7 million shares. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 25,259% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.79% to 7,164, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.63% to finish at 24,837. Within semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $347.77, up 13.90%, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) finished at $208.27, rising 4.32%, as investors leaned into AI-related chipmakers.Intel stock surged to a record high today, but investors now want to see if AI demand can continue to drive it higher. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.29, significantly surpassing Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.02. Guidance for Q2 also impressed investors with improving gross profit margin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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