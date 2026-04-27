Acquire Aktie
ISIN: US0049011044
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27.04.2026 23:59:50
Stock Market Today, April 27: Critical Metals Jumps After Agreeing to Acquire European Lithium in $835 Million Share Deal
Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), an explorer and developer of critical minerals for advanced technologies, closed Monday at $14.45, up 25.54%. The stock moved higher after news that it agreed to acquire European Lithium in an $835 million share deal. Investors are watching how the ownership change -- and new cash resources -- will shape the Tanbreez rare-earth project. Trading volume reached 44.9 million shares, about 255% above its three-month average of 12.6 million shares.The S&P 500 added 0.12% to finish Monday at 7,174, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.20% to 24,887. Within other industrial metals & mining names, MP Materials closed at $64.92 (+6.90%) and USA Rare Earth ended at $23.51 (+7.55%), highlighting strength across rare earth-focused peers.Just ten days after Critical Metals received approval from the Greenland government to grow its stake in the Tanbreez rare-earth deposit to 92.5%, the company signed a letter of intent to acquire European Lithium -- which owned the other 7.5% -- for $835 million in stock. The deal will not only give Critical Metals full ownership of the project but also bring in $200 million in cash from European Lithium, accelerating the development timeline.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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