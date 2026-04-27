Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
28.04.2026 00:57:33
Stock Market Today, April 27: Nokia Rises After Analyst Upgrade Highlights Optical and IP Demand from Data Center Buildouts
Nokia (NYSE:NOK), a provider of mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions globally, closed Monday at $10.76, up 2.87%. The stock moved higher after analyst upgrades, AI-focused partnership coverage, and reports highlighting institutional buying, and investors are watching how sustained AI networking demand supports future revenue and earnings growth.The company’s trading volume reached 138.5 million shares, which is about 119% above compared with its three-month average of 63.2 million shares. Nokia went public in 1994 and has grown 716% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.12% to 7,174, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.20% to finish at 24,887. Within communication equipment, industry peers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) closed at $88.26, down 0.84%, and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) ended at $431.6, down 1.52%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|
27.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Nokia auf 10,70 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
23.04.26
|Nokia legt starke Bilanz vor: Aktie zieht an - Rückenwind von JPMorgan Chase (dpa-AFX)
|
23.04.26
|Nokia verdient dank KI-Strategie mehr als erwartet - Aktie auf 16-Jahres-Hoch (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.26
|Ausblick: Nokia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.26
|Nokia-Aktie steigt: Hochstufung auf 'Neutral' - deutlich höhere Prognosen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.03.26
|Nokia-Aktie leichter: Netztechniker warnt auf MWC vor Datenflut durch KI (dpa-AFX)
|
02.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nokia auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 6,90 Euro (dpa-AFX)