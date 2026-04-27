Nokia Aktie

Nokia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681

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28.04.2026 00:57:33

Stock Market Today, April 27: Nokia Rises After Analyst Upgrade Highlights Optical and IP Demand from Data Center Buildouts

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), a provider of mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions globally, closed Monday at $10.76, up 2.87%. The stock moved higher after  analyst upgrades, AI-focused partnership coverage, and reports highlighting institutional buying, and investors are watching how sustained AI networking demand supports future revenue and earnings growth.The company’s trading volume reached 138.5 million shares, which is about 119% above compared with its three-month average of 63.2 million shares. Nokia went public in 1994 and has grown 716% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.12% to 7,174, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.20% to finish at 24,887. Within communication equipment, industry peers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) closed at $88.26, down 0.84%, and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) ended at $431.6, down 1.52%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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