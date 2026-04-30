Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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30.04.2026 23:53:37
Stock Market Today, April 30: Alphabet Surges After Reporting Accelerating Google Cloud Growth
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), a provider of internet-related services and products, including search, advertising, and cloud computing, closed Thursday at $381.94, up 9.96%. The stock is jumping after fiscal Q1 2026 results topped lofty expectations. Investors are watching to see whether accelerating AI-driven Cloud and Search growth can offset heavy infrastructure capital spending. Trading volume reached 44.5 million shares, about 36% above its three-month average of 32.8 million shares. Alphabet went public in 2004 and has grown 15,231% since going public.The S&P 500 added 1.08% to finish Thursday at 7,213, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.89% to close at 24,892. Among large technology rivals, Microsoft closed at $407.78, down 3.93%, while Meta Platforms ended at $611.91, down 8.55%, underscoring mixed sentiment across the broader technology group.It was an excellent quarter for Alphabet, as Q1 revenue rose 22% and EPS spiked 81% (largely due to unrealized gains on equity securities), easily outpacing analysts’ expectations. However, two figures stole the show.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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