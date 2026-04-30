AWS Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2APUD / ISIN: JP3160910000
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30.04.2026 22:57:01
Stock Market Today, April 30: Amazon Rises on AWS AI Growth and an Earnings Beat
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), a leader in both e-commerce and cloud computing, closed Thursday at $265.06, up 0.77%. The stock moved as investors weighed a strong Q1 earnings beat and rapid AWS AI growth against heavier AI capital spending and cautious operating income guidance. How future AI capex translates into sustainable cloud and retail profit growth may dictate the stock’s next move.Trading volume reached 96.4 million shares, about 83% above its three-month average of 52.8 million shares. Amazon IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 270,599% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) advanced 1.02% to finish Thursday at 7,209, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.89% to close at 24,892. Within internet retail, industry peers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) closed at $1,792.63, up 1.45%, while eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) ended at $103.48, down 0.30%, as investors assessed differing e-commerce and marketplace growth profiles.Amazon beat expectations with its first-quarter report last night. Revenue jumped 17%, but its cloud business grew even faster. AWS, a leader in the cloud infrastructure market, experienced a 28% increase in revenue, bringing the total to $37.6 billion, nearly $1 billion more than expected. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|226,10
|0,56%
|AWS Holdings, Inc.
|940,00
|-0,32%