Aurora Innovatio a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CY5C / ISIN: US0517741072
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01.05.2026 00:54:26
Stock Market Today, April 30: Aurora Innovation Jumps on Hirschbach’s 500-Truck Autonomous Freight Plan
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR), a developer of self-driving technology for various vehicle types and applications, closed Thursday at $5.88, up 15.52%. The stock moved higher after news of an expanded Hirschbach partnership outlining 500 Aurora Driver-powered trucks and a potential multi-year revenue stream in the hundreds of millions. Investors will be following closely regarding the execution of the planned commercial rollout.The company’s trading volume reached 59.2 million shares, which is about 208% above compared with its three-month average of 19 million shares. Aurora Innovation went public in 2021 and has fallen 41% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.02% to finish Thursday at 7,209, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.89% to close at 24,892. Among autonomous vehicle technology peers, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) closed at $381.94 (+9.97%) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished at $381.63 (+2.37%), reflecting strong interest in advanced mobility platforms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Aurora Innovation Inc Registered Shs -A-
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Aurora Innovation A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Aurora Innovation A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Aurora Innovation A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aurora Innovation Inc Registered Shs -A-
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurora Innovation Inc Registered Shs -A-
|5,01
|15,15%
|Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
|896,00
|-0,55%