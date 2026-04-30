Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
30.04.2026 23:23:12
Stock Market Today, April 30: U.S. Markets Surge Higher Despite a Mixed Bag of Earnings From Big Tech
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.02% to 7,209.00, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.89% to 24,892.31, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) jumped 1.62% to 49,652.15 as cyclicals outpaced a mixed tech tape.Alphabet rallied about 10% on a blockbuster earnings beat and upbeat AI commentary, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms slid 4% and 9%, respectively, on concerns over soaring AI capex. Dow component Caterpillar surged about 10% following robust results.Despite mixed earnings results from the mega-cap tech names today, U.S. indexes moved higher. This is primarily thanks to Alphabet for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, and Caterpillar for the Dow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!