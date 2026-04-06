Soleno Therapeutics Aktie

Soleno Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DYXC / ISIN: US8342031015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.04.2026 23:20:08

Stock Market Today, April 6: Soleno Therapeutics Climbs After $2.9 Billion All-Cash Buyout Agreement

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO), a rare-disease drug developer, closed Monday at $52.26, up 32.31%. The stock’s move reflects Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:NBIX) $53-per-share all-cash acquisition offer for Soleno. Investors are watching for any deal-related regulatory or closing risks. Trading volume reached 58 million shares, coming in about 2,148% above its three-month average of 2.6 million shares. Soleno Therapeutics IPO'd in 2014 and has fallen 96% since going public.The S&P 500 gained 0.43% to finish Monday at 6,611, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54% to close at 21,996. Among biotechnology industry peers, Rezolute closed at $3.26, up 4.49%, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals ended at $203.61, rising 1.61%, as deal activity and drug data kept the group in focus.Neurocrine Biosciences reinforced its rare-disease drug portfolio on Monday, acquiring Soleno Therapeutics and its VYKAT XR treatment for hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Soleno’s main drug, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia in patients with PWS, was launched in March 2025 and has delivered sales of $33 million, $66 million, and $92 million over the last three quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Soleno Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Soleno Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX in Grün -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nach dem langen Osterwochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien kommen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen