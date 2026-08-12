Bid Corporation Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AHEP / ISIN: ZAE000216537

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12.08.2026 22:52:42

Stock Market Today, Aug. 12: Wendy's Surges 15% on Take-Private Bid Report

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), a quick-service burger chain with mostly franchised restaurants, closed at $8.66. Shares rose 14.70% on reports that Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management is preparing a take-private bid. Investors are watching whether a consortium forms and whether the bid advances. Trading volume reached 44.5M shares, coming in about 148% above its three-month average of 17.9M shares.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.27% to 7,749, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.54% to 26,588. Among restaurant peers, Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) closed at $150.35, up 3.87%, while Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) ended at $74.90, higher by 2.14%, keeping attention on franchised fast-food operations.Wendy’s shares ripped higher after rumors reemerged of Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management working with BlueFive Capital and Flynn Group to take the company private, just three months after this notion first surfaced. Though an offering price didn’t appear to have been set, the market pushed WEN stock higher regardless, due to a mixture of optimism about the deal and short-covering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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