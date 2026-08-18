RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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18.08.2026 23:04:29
Stock Market Today, Aug. 18: CoreWeave Falls as Debt-Financing Concerns and Capital Spending Pressures Rise With Interest Rates
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), an AI cloud infrastructure provider, closed at $93.17, down 12.10%. Shares fell as investors rotated out of high-risk growth stocks and worried about debt-financing costs.Trading volume reached 36.6 million shares, coming in nearly 21% above its three-month average of 30.2 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 133% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.67% to 7,693, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.33% to 26,290. Among specialized cloud computing and AI infrastructure services peers, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) closed at $248.43, down 7.60%, while Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) ended at $28.51, down 8.56%.CoreWeave shares plunged today as investors rotated away from riskier growth names and priced in higher debt-financing costs amid long-term treasury yields reaching nearly 20-year highs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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