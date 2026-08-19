Nebius Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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19.08.2026 23:58:01

Stock Market Today, Aug. 19: Nebius Falls 10% on $4.5 Billion Convertible Note Offering

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), an AI-focused cloud infrastructure provider, closed at $223.51, down 10.03%. Shares fell after Nebius announced a proposed $4.5 billion convertible-note offering. Investors will be closely monitoring the company's financing needs as it rapidly scales to meet unprecedented demand for AI. Trading volume reached 48.8M shares, coming in about 129% above its three-month average of 21.3M shares.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.21% to 7,708, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.16% to 26,331. Among AI cloud infrastructure and data-center services peers, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) fell 2.47% to $90.87, while Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) gained 0.72% to $143.82, underscoring mixed sentiment across the group.Up-and-coming neocloud Nebius announced a $4.5 billion convertible note offering today, with $2.75 billion due in 2030, $1.75 billion due in 2034, and an option to buy $675 million in additional notes. Nebius shares sank 10% today on the news, as the major transaction will likely be dilutive to shareholders over the short term, but will provide the company with valuable cash to build out its AI infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nebius 184,22 -4,15% Nebius
note inc. Registered Shs 2 596,00 4,26% note inc. Registered Shs

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