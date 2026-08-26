Recall Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1W8HU / ISIN: AU000000REC5
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26.08.2026 23:11:38
Stock Market Today, Aug. 26: Boston Scientific Shares Fall 5% on Cybersecurity Incident and Product Recall
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a global medical device maker, closed at $48.17, down 3.38%. Premarket reports said a cybersecurity incident disrupted global operations and shipping. The company also announced a product recall for certain types of its percutaneous catheters, further weighing on the stock. Investors are watching how quickly the company restores its systems and whether the recall exacerbates the interruption. Trading volume reached 31.8M shares, coming in about 48% above its three-month average of 21.4M shares.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.04% to 7,675, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.08% to 26,130. Among medical devices and interventional medtech peers, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) closed at $114.10, down 1.75%, while Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) finished at $92.01, up 0.95%, as Boston Scientific's cyber disruption stood out.Boston Scientific has seen its stock drop 55% over the last year, and today's double dose of bad news didn't help things. The product recall is tied to the company's ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) following the FDA's concerns about the potential separation of the product's arterial sheath tip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Boston Scientific Corp.
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