Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.12.2025 23:49:25

Stock Market Today, Dec. 30: Rocket Lab Regains Momentum

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), a provider of small satellite launch services and space systems, closed at $70.45, up 0.47% for the session. Trading volume reached 30.0 million shares, coming in about 23% above its three-month average of 23.2 million shares.Shares moved higher today, signaling a turning point after it lost over 9% in the past five days. The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase after a considerable rally this year. Rocket Lab IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 623% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.14% to 6,896, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.24% to 23,419. Among rocket stock  industry peers, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) declined 0.65% and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) rose 1.53%. This highlights mixed sentiment in the sector as investors reassess space-related contract pipelines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten