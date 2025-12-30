Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
Stock Market Today, Dec. 30: Rocket Lab Regains Momentum
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), a provider of small satellite launch services and space systems, closed at $70.45, up 0.47% for the session. Trading volume reached 30.0 million shares, coming in about 23% above its three-month average of 23.2 million shares.Shares moved higher today, signaling a turning point after it lost over 9% in the past five days. The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase after a considerable rally this year. Rocket Lab IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 623% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.14% to 6,896, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.24% to 23,419. Among rocket stock industry peers, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) declined 0.65% and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) rose 1.53%. This highlights mixed sentiment in the sector as investors reassess space-related contract pipelines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
