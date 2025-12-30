Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
30.12.2025 23:14:48
Stock Market Today, Dec. 30: Tesla Falls After Offering Weak Delivery Outlook
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the electric vehicle manufacturer, closed down 1.2% at $454.24 on Tuesday, as investors reacted to cautious delivery commentary and supply chain concerns. Tesla IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 28,500% since going public. Trading volume reached 58 million shares, which is very close to its three-month average.Tuesday’s catalysts centered on Tesla’s company-compiled Q4 delivery consensus, analyst downgrades, and reports of a scaled-back battery deal. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.13% to 6,896, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.24% to 23,419. Among industry peers, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) fell 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, as investors weighed shifting EV strategies and broader uncertainty across the sector.On Tuesday morning, Tesla provided guidance that it would deliver 422,850 vehicles in the fourth quarter. This was well shy of a recent survey's analyst average of 445,000 and represents a 15% decline from Q4 2024. This prompted a downgrade to equal-weight by one prominent Wall Street firm, helping spur today's decline.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
