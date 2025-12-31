Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
31.12.2025 23:40:04
Stock Market Today, Dec. 31: Nike Jumps on Major Insider Buying
Athletic footwear and apparel giant, Nike (NYSE:NKE), closed Wednesday at $63.71, up 4.12%. Trading volume reached 33.1 million shares, coming in about 88% above its three-month average of 17.6 million shares.Wednesday’s move followed reports of sizable insider buying by top executives and directors. Investors will be watching whether these purchases signal confidence in Nike’s turnaround efforts. Nike IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 35,355% since going public. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.74% to 6,846, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.76% to finish at 23,242. Within the athletic footwear and apparel industry, peers Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) and Puma (OTC:PUMS.Y) slipped slightly as investors weighed ongoing tariff and demand pressures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
