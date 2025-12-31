Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
31.12.2025 23:07:46
Stock Market Today, Dec. 31: Plug Power Rises After Clear Street Upgrades Rating Despite Lower Price Target
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), which develops hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyzer systems, closed Wednesday’s session at $1.97, up 1.55%. Plug Power IPO'd in 1999 but has fallen 99% since going public. Trading volume reached 80.1 million shares, coming in about 36% below its three-month average of 124.9 million shares.Wednesday's moves followed a Clear Street rating upgrade to Buy with a reduced $3 price target. Investors are watching Plug Power's path to profitability and capital needs. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.74% to 6,846, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.76% to 23,242. Within hydrogen fuel cell systems, industry peers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) were mixed, reflecting ongoing sector scrutiny of financing, demand visibility, and data center power opportunities.Clear Street trimmed its price target for Plug Power to $3 from $3.50, based on shareholder dilution related to the company's recent convertible refinancing. The updated price target still implies more than 50% upside, though, which explains why the investment firm upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25