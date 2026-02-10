AWS Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2APUD / ISIN: JP3160910000
|
10.02.2026 23:39:03
Stock Market Today, Feb. 10: Amazon Doubles Down on AI as AWS Drives $200 Billion Capex Push
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), online marketplace and cloud leader, closed Tuesday at $206.9, down 0.84%. The stock moved lower during the regular session as investors continued weighing Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capex plan and heavy AWS AI spending against robust recent cloud growth and AI content-licensing initiatives investors are watching.The company’s trading volume reached 66.3 million shares, which is roughly 47% above compared with its three-month average of 45 million shares. Amazon went public in 1997 and has grown 211201% since its IPO.The broader U.S. markets finished weaker on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) closing down 0.33% at 6,941 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) off 0.59% at 23,102. Within e-commerce and cloud computing, peers were mixed as Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) closed at $166.51, up 2.15%, while Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) ended at $126.7, down 1.80%, underscoring divergent retail and cloud narratives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
