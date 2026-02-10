Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Aktie

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

WKN: A0F57N / ISIN: US18451C1099

10.02.2026 23:02:16

Stock Market Today, Feb. 10: Clear Channel Outdoor Surges on $6.2 Billion Buyout Deal

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), provides outdoor advertising solutions through billboards and transit displays, closed at $2.37, up 8.22%. Shares rose after the company announced a $6.2 billion all-cash go-private deal with Mubadala Capital and TWG Global. Investors are watching for information about closing conditions and shareholder responses. Trading volume reached 63.9 million shares, about 1,819% above its three-month average of 3.3 million shares. Clear Channel Outdoor IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 88% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.36% to 6,940, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.59% to 23,102 as large-cap growth names dropped. Among advertising agencies, Omnicom Group closed at $73.05, up 3.24%, as investors assessed consolidation and scale advantages in the advertising industry.Clear Channel Outdoor will soon be public no more. The billboard and outdoor advertising leader is set to be acquired for $6.2 billion, or $2.43 in cash. Rumors initially broke in October 2025 that Mubadala Capital was kicking the tires on the company, and that gossip actually came to fruition today with the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund partnering with TWG Global to make the acquisition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer zeigen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ohne grosse Ausschläge erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

