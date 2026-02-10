Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0F57N / ISIN: US18451C1099
|
10.02.2026 23:02:16
Stock Market Today, Feb. 10: Clear Channel Outdoor Surges on $6.2 Billion Buyout Deal
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), provides outdoor advertising solutions through billboards and transit displays, closed at $2.37, up 8.22%. Shares rose after the company announced a $6.2 billion all-cash go-private deal with Mubadala Capital and TWG Global. Investors are watching for information about closing conditions and shareholder responses. Trading volume reached 63.9 million shares, about 1,819% above its three-month average of 3.3 million shares. Clear Channel Outdoor IPO'd in 2005 and has fallen 88% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.36% to 6,940, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.59% to 23,102 as large-cap growth names dropped. Among advertising agencies, Omnicom Group closed at $73.05, up 3.24%, as investors assessed consolidation and scale advantages in the advertising industry.Clear Channel Outdoor will soon be public no more. The billboard and outdoor advertising leader is set to be acquired for $6.2 billion, or $2.43 in cash. Rumors initially broke in October 2025 that Mubadala Capital was kicking the tires on the company, and that gossip actually came to fruition today with the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund partnering with TWG Global to make the acquisition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
