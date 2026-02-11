Lyft Aktie
WKN DE: A2PE38 / ISIN: US55087P1049
|
11.02.2026 23:54:12
Stock Market Today, Feb. 11: Lyft Shares Plunge After Revenue Miss and Weak Ride Metrics
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), a provider of ride-hailing services in the U.S. and Canada, closed at $13.99, down 16.97%. The stock fell after fourth-quarter results showed a revenue miss, weaker ride metrics, and a cautious outlook. Investors are watching whether management can restore confidence in its long-term profitability targets. Trading volume reached 73.1 million shares, about 398% above its three-month average of 14.7 million shares. Lyft IPO'd in 2019 and has fallen 82% since going public.S&P 500 slipped 0.03% to 6,940, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.16% to finish at 23,066. Among ride-hailing services, Uber Technologies closed at $70.97 (-3.44%) and Grab finished at $4.23 (-1.86%) as investors reassessed growth and regulatory risks across the sector.Lyft reported Q4 earnings Tuesday afternoon and, despite delivering record profitability, saw its stock plummet today. Revenue of $1.59 billion fell well short of Wall Street’s $1.75 billion consensus; however, the bulk of the shortfall stemmed from a one-time $168 million legal, tax, and regulatory impact.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lyft
|
26.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lyft gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Lyft präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Lyft informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)