Slam a Aktie
ISIN: KYG8210L1133
|
12.02.2026 23:29:58
Stock Market Today, Feb. 12: AI Fears Slam Markets as Nasdaq Drops 2%
Markets traded lower today as AI-related selling took its toll. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.57% to 6,832.76, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 2.03% to 22,597.15, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost 1.34% to 49,451.98.Several high-profile tech names collapsed today on a mixture of AI angst and company-specific news. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)dropped 12.32% to $75.00 after disappointing forward revenue guidance. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) fell following a bearish prediction from Michael Burry, made famous by the film The Big Short.Supply chain and logistics player C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) tumbled 14.54% as AI replacement fears took hold. Defensive grocer Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) stood out as it notched a 52-week high.
