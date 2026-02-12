Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
12.02.2026 23:50:49
Stock Market Today, Feb. 12: Palantir Faces Valuation Scrutiny Despite 70% Revenue Growth
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), AI-focused government and commercial software, closed Thursday at $129.13, down 4.83%. The stock fell after Michael Burry’s bearish thesis on Palantir and the broader AI cycle circulated, while investors are watching whether recent “blockbuster” results justify the stock’s premium valuation.The company’s trading volume reached 73.4 million shares, which is 61% above compared with its three-month average of 45.6 million shares. Palantir Technologies went public in 2020 and has grown 1259% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) declined 1.57% to 6,832, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 2.03% to 22,597 as growth shares retreated. Among software - infrastructure industry peers, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) closed at $259.52 (-4.87%) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) finished at $171.44 (-0.90%), reflecting pressure on valuation-sensitive names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
