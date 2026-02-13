DraftKings Aktie
Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: DraftKings Falls After 2026 Revenue Outlook Misses Expectations
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), an online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and iGaming services provider, closed at $21.76, down 13.51%. The stock moved lower after Q4 earnings and 2026 guidance, as investors are watching how conservative revenue and EBITDA targets reshape growth expectations. Trading volume reached 65.6 million shares, about 372% above its three-month average of 13.9 million shares. DraftKings IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 122% since going public.The S&P 500 inched up 0.03% to 6,835, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Among digital sports entertainment and gaming peers, Penn Entertainment finished at $11.76, down 5.24%.DraftKings delivered Q4 earnings, with sales rising 43% alongside a more than three times increase in adjusted EBITDA. However, its earnings fell short of Wall Street’s consensus, and management’s conservative guidance for just 11% sales growth in 2026 disappointed the market. Trading at just 2 times sales and 21 times free cash flow after shares declined 53% over the last year, DraftKings’ growth potential is reasonably priced -- especially with Q4’s results showing minimal disruption by prediction markets so far.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
