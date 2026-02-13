Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.02.2026 23:01:32
Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Fastly Rallies on Earnings Turnaround and Expanding AI Edge Strategy
Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY), an edge cloud platform for secure, scalable digital content delivery, closed Friday at $18.26, up 13.84%. The stock is advancing as investors react to record Q4 results, a surprise AI cloud partnership, while watching how agentic AI demand sustains revenue and margin momentum. The company’s trading volume reached 55 million shares, about 710% above its three-month average of 6.8 million shares.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished Friday fractionally higher at 6,836, up 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Within internet services & infrastructure, peers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) closed at $195.85, up 5.87%, and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) ended at $111.76, rising 6.83%, as investors lean into AI-related traffic opportunities.Fastly shares rose sharply on Friday after the company reported record fourth-quarter results and issued stronger-than-expected 2026 guidance, signaling a potential turning point in growth and profitability. Revenue grew 23% year over year to $172.6 million, adjusted EPS reached $0.12, and GAAP losses narrowed. This indicates that operating leverage is beginning to take effect after several years of inconsistent performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
