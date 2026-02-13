Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
13.02.2026 23:27:59
Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Inflation Data Steadies Market and Slows AI Disruption Losses
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.05% to 6,836.17 as cooler inflation data steadied sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,546.67, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.10% to 49,500.93. All three finished the week in the red, with the Nasdaq shedding 2.10% in the past five days. As we head into a long weekend with U.S. markets closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday, investors are trimming risks. Semiconductor manufacturer Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) surged following a positive Q1 earnings report and optimistic outlook. Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) soared 26.64% to close at $17.73 after earnings beat expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
