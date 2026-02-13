Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
13.02.2026 23:10:47
Stock Market Today, Feb. 13: Pinterest Drops on Weak Revenue Outlook
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), visual discovery engine for finding ideas like recipes, home, and style inspiration, closed at $15.42, down 16.83%. Shares fell after mixed quarterly results, a weaker revenue outlook, and analyst downgrades, and investors are watching whether tariff-hit retail advertisers resume spending.Trading volume reached 66 million shares, coming in about 311% above compared with its three-month average of 16.1 million shares. Pinterest IPO'd in 2019 and has fallen 37% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished nearly flat at 6,836, up 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.22% to 22,547. Among internet content and information peers, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) closed at $639.77 (-1.55%) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) ended at $4.83 (+0.21%), reflecting mixed sentiment across social-media-focused ad platforms.Pinterest reported mixed quarterly results that missed revenue and earnings estimates and issued a weaker revenue outlook, pressuring shares as management said retail advertisers cut budgets due to tariffs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
