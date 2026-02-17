Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.02.2026 22:52:34
Stock Market Today, Feb. 17: Amazon Rises After Nine-Day Slide Ends on AI Investment Reassessment
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), online retail, cloud services, and digital streaming leader, closed Tuesday at $201.15, up 1.19% after snapping a nine-day losing streak tied to concerns over its planned $200 billion AI investment program. The stock’s rebound is coming as coverage highlights the outsized profit contribution from Amazon Web Services and investors are watching how future AI-related capital spending shapes growth and margins.Trading volume reached 67.9 million shares, coming in about 43% above compared with its three-month average of 47.5 million shares. Amazon IPO'd in 1997 and has grown 205,329% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.10% to finish Tuesday at 6,843, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.14%, closing at 22,578. Within e-commerce and cloud computing, industry peers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) closed at $155.43 (-0.19%) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) finished at $128.85 (-3.76%), underscoring divergent reactions to growth and investment risk across sector rivals.Amazon snapped a nine-day losing streak today that had erased nearly $450 billion in market value. Investors had been reacting to Amazon’s plan for a massive $200 billion capital expenditure plan for 2026, largely driven by investments in AI infrastructure and data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!