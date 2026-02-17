Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.02.2026 23:05:51
Stock Market Today, Feb. 17: Apple Rebounds as AI Strategy Heads Into High-Profile March Event
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), designs and sells consumer electronics, software, and online services, closed Tuesday at $263.88, up 2.26%. The stock moved higher after Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and $350 target, with investors watching Apple’s AI roadmap, including Siri upgrades, wearables, and the March 4 product event.The company’s trading volume reached 57.9 million shares, which is nearly 19% above compared with its three-month average of 48.8 million shares. Apple went public in 1980 and has grown 205494% since its IPO.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.10% to finish at 6,843, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) also rose 0.14% to close at 22,578. Among technology hardware and consumer electronics peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $396.86, down 0.60%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $302.82, down 1.05%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
