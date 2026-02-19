Rising Corporation Aktie
Stock Market Today, Feb. 19: Rising Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Markets
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.28% to 6,861.89, breaking a three-day winning streak. Geopolitical tensions and weaker confidence weighed on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), which slipped 0.31% to 22,682.73, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), which dropped 0.54% to 49,395.16. Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) fell after issuing weaker-than-expected guidance. This put pressure on Dow futures and retail peers. DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) gained on upbeat outlooks and revenue. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) dropped double digits after losing a key patent appeal.Stocks retreated today as geopolitical tensions ratcheted higher and traders re-evaluated any hopes of imminent Fed rate cuts. The expectation of further PCE inflation data tomorrow added to the cautious mood. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
