Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
19.02.2026 22:46:35
Stock Market Today, Feb. 19: Walmart Falls After Cautious Profit Outlook Despite Strong E-Commerce Growth
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), a global retail and e-commerce operator, closed Thursday at $124.87, down 1.38%. The stock moved as investors weighed a solid fiscal Q4 earnings beat and robust e-commerce growth against Walmart’s cautious profit outlook and commentary on a “somewhat unstable” consumer backdrop. Investors are also balancing how guidance shapes expectations for fiscal 2026.Trading volume reached 42.1 million shares, about 34% above its three-month average of 31.4 million shares. Walmart IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 581,123% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.29% to 6,862, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.31% to finish at 22,683. Among discount stores, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) closed at $987.82 (-0.83%) and Target (NYSE:TGT) finished at $115.66 (+0.00%), underscoring mixed sentiment across large retail peers.Walmart had significant increases in e-commerce and online pickup and delivery orders, especially among consumers with higher incomes. But investors felt its cautious outlook may signal a tough road for the stock price going forward. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
