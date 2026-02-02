Confidence Aktie

Confidence für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000

02.02.2026 23:30:55

Stock Market Today, Feb. 2: Apple Stock Jumps After Record Q1 Revenue Boosts Investor Confidence

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a designer and seller of consumer electronics, software, and online services, closed Monday at $270.01, up 4.06%. The stock moved higher after the company reported record fiscal Q1 2026 revenue for the period ended Dec. 28, 2025, late last week. Bullish analyst calls and upbeat commentary on iPhone and India growth have investors buying the stock. Trading volume reached 72.9 million shares, coming in about 55% above its three-month average of 47 million shares. Apple IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 210,270% since going public.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.54% to finish Monday at 6,976, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.55% to close at 23,592. Within big tech, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $423.37, down 1.61%, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) finished at $343.69, up 1.68%, underscoring shifting sentiment among mega-cap tech leaders.Reaction to last week’s Apple earnings continued today. After reporting all-time records for total company revenue and earnings per share (EPS), analysts reiterated support for Apple stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
