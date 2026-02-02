Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
03.02.2026 00:08:12
Stock Market Today, Feb. 2: Palantir Technologies Rises on William Blair Upgrade and Subsequent Earnings Beat
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), which develops data integration and analytics platforms for government and commercial clients, closed Monday at $147.78, up 0.81%. Shares initially moved higher following a William Blair upgrade before earnings. After hours, Palantir reported Q4 earnings that surpassed expectations, lending credence to this positive outlook. Trading volume reached 54.3 million shares, nearly 2% above its three-month average of 45.2 million. Palantir IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 1,456% since going public.The S&P 500 rose 0.54% to 6,976, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55% to finish at 23,592. Among software infrastructure peers, Snowflake closed at $190.68 (-1.05%), highlighting divergent sentiment.Prior to Palantir’s earnings after hours, William Blair upgraded the stock to “outperform,” placing a $200 price target on the AI stock. An analyst at the firm projects that Palantir will generate $7 billion in free cash flow by 2030 as its solutions continue to be rapidly adopted by government and commercial customers alike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!