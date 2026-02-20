Kosmos Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1H7RE / ISIN: BMG5315B1072
|
20.02.2026 23:57:05
Stock Market Today, Feb. 20: Kosmos Energy Surges After Ghana Extends Licenses to 2040 and Details $2B Drilling Plan
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), deep-water oil and gas exploration and production, closed Friday at $2.16, up 22.03%. The stock moved higher after Ghana ratified license extensions on Kosmos Energy’s core offshore blocks through 2040. Investors will be watching how expanded drilling plans and hedging will reshape reserves and future cash flows.The company’s trading volume reached 45.8 million shares, which is approximately 151% above compared with its three-month average of 18.2 million shares. Kosmos Energy went public in 2011 and has fallen 88% since going its IPO.S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.70% to 6,910, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.90% to finish at 22,886. Within oil & gas exploration & production names, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) closed at $51.84 (+0.60%) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) ended at $44.30 (-0.60%).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
