Stock Market Today, Feb. 23: ImmunityBio Surges After Anktiva Revenue Jumps 700%
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), a developer of cancer and infectious-disease immunotherapies, closed Monday at $9.83, up 12.99%. The stock moved higher after earnings highlighted 700% ANKTIVA revenue growth and narrowing losses. Investors are watching how new approvals and global partnerships translate into sustained demand. Trading volume reached 85.8 million shares, about 176% above its three-month average of 31.1 million shares. ImmunityBio IPO'd in 2015 and has fallen 72% since going public.S&P 500 fell 1.01% to 6,840, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.13% to finish at 22,627. Within biotechnology, industry peers Iovance Biotherapeutics closed at $2.89 (+0.70%), and Krystal Biotech finished at $274.59 (+4.89%), underscoring strength among drug developers.Shares of ImmunityBio moved higher after sales of its primary biologic product, Anktiva, grew 700% in 2025, and 20% quarter over quarter in Q4. Now that Anktiva has been approved to treat certain forms of bladder cancer across the U.S., the E.U., the U.K., Saudi Arabia, and 33 countries in total, its international launch is set to take full effect. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
