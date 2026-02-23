Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

23.02.2026 23:28:36

Stock Market Today, Feb. 23: Palantir Falls as Market Pullback and Governance Questions Weigh

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)develops data integration and analytics platforms for government and commercial clients. The company’s shares closed Monday at $130.63, down 3.43%. Investors responded to governance scrutiny, mixed institutional filings, and shifting views on AI-driven cybersecurity demand, and are keeping an close eye on how these issues affect Palantir’s long-term AI software positioning.The company’s trading volume reached 52.2 million shares, which is nearly 18% above compared with its three-month average of 44.2 million shares. Palantir Technologies went public in 2020 and has grown 1275% since its IPO. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 1.04% to finish Monday at 6,837, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 1.13% to close at 22,627. Among data integration and analytics software peers, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) closed at $157.6, down 8.64%, as software valuations continued to reset across higher-growth names.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
